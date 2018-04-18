Friend MTS Launches 4K/UHD Watermarking and Monitoring Platform

LAS VEGAS–At the 2018 NAB Show, Friend MTS, a U.K.-based provider of content and revenue protection technology, launched a 4K/UHD variant of its ASiD service for subscriber level watermarking, to protect premium sports and entertainment content from streaming piracy sourced from set-top boxes and OTT players.

The automated ASiD global monitoring and watermarking service allows scaling for the largest live sports events, which can generate thousands of pirate streams. By connecting directly with pay TV operators’ subscriber management systems, ASiD deactivates thousands of pirate streams within minutes, preventing content theft and allowing broadcasters and rights owners to maximize their audiences and revenues.

A key service within Friend MTS’ portfolio, the ASiD global channel monitoring uses fingerprint-based content recognition to identify broadcasters’ assets in seconds. This monitoring connects with the invisible watermarking extraction to precisely identify subscribers who are responsible for streaming piracy.