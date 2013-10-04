Forbidden Technologies integrates with Windows Azure Media Services

Forbidden Technologies at IBC2013 announced it has integrated its FORscene cloud video platform with Windows Azure Media Services to promote cloud video workflows.

Windows Azure Media Services is an open and flexible cloud platform that enables users to build, deploy and manage applications quickly across a global network of Microsoft-managed data centers.

Forbidden's FORscene cloud video platform works with Windows Azure Media Services to allow remote, browser-based editing of footage. Remote edits will be conformed against live, high-resolution footage for Web and mobile distribution. The near-time clipping of live footage for global video-on-demand delivery is well suited for sports rights holders and news organizations looking for frame-accurate, high-quality editing tools.