FOR-A to unveil SmartDirect at NAB

FOR-A will unveil its SmartDirect all-in-one live production system at the 2012 NAB Show. Powered by a Brainstorm graphics engine and FOR-A’s MPB-1244 video processor, the PC-based system is designed to deliver high-end graphics and uses templates and automated playlists to dramatically simplify video production workflows.

With Brainstorm’s Easy On Air Graphics template-based CG interface, SmartDirect can key graphics over background video internally or output key and fill signals for an external mix. 3D templates can be created with Brainstorm eStudio, while 2D templates can be created using Adobe Photoshop or Microsoft PowerPoint. A built-in map data converter allows still or animated maps to be used as templates, which can be enhanced with text or objects.

SmartDirect also includes a number of production templates for content creation. During an actual production, the system implements all operations automatically — from switching cameras to rolling video clips to managing graphics — by following the implemented playlist.