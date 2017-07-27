For-A Now Shipping HVS-490 Video Switcher

CYPRESS, CALIF.—The latest addition to For-A’s Hanabi line of video switchers, the HVS-490 HD/4K/UHD unit, is now available for shipping. With 4K/UHD and 3G capabilities, the HVS-490 production switcher is designed to be used mobile shoots, events and in-house productions.

The compact HVS-490 features integrated frame synchronizers and multiviewers; multiple control panels; optional input and output expansion cards to support a range of I/O options, including two-channel HDMI outputs; it also has 16 channels of 2.5 DVE as standard and can be optionally expanded to a maximum of 32 channels. Additional offerings include MELite technology to eliminate the need for multiple switchers in a multi-monitor staging scenario, as well as FLEXaKEY, which enables an AUX bus to transform into a functional Mix Effects.

The HVS-490 is available in two types of 2 M/E control panels: the HVS-492OU, featuring a compact panel with 18 buttons, and the HVS-492WOU, which has a wide panel with 22 buttons. Both control panels have a touch screen panel.