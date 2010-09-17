FOR-A debuts new 2M/E switcher

At IBC FOR-A introduced a new 2M/E or 2.5M/E multiformat video switcher, called the HVS-4000HS, that includes a wide range of features, such as HD/SD mixed inputs, 3Gb/s support, 3-D DVE, a multiviewer, external device control, macro function and video file support. It also comes with a number of interfaces and functions for connecting to external devices.

Watch a video demo of the HVS-4000HS.

On both the 2M/E or 2.5M/E model, the main unit and options are the same, so 2M/E users can easily upgrade to the 2.5M/E version. The main unit has a redundant power source, DVE board and a number of options for adding functions, all in a 4RU size. There are also two types of control panels — one for the 2M/E model and one for the 2.5M/E model.

Both units offer HD/SD-SDI support, with 16 inputs and 16 outputs standard. They can be expanded to support up to 48 inputs (in units of 16) and 24 outputs (adding eight). Selectable outputs include PGM, PREV, CLEAN, KEY, AUX and MV. A side panel and safety marker can be added to the AUX output.

The HVS-4000HS switcher also comes with four utility bus channels, which can be used for keyer external mask, wipe border, a background needed for M/E bus P-in-P, sources for keyers that do not have a dedicated bus, side panel and local still.

In addition, with FOR-A’s optional stereo 3-D function, operators can handle the left and right video from a stereo camera as a pair. This lets you switch or invert video, add delays, do horizontal shifts and transitions and more. The M/E count does not change even if used as a stereo 3-D switcher. (The number of keyers that can be handled on one M/E will vary.)