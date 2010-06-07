FOR-A color equalizer targets growing 3-D market
FOR-A has developed a new color equalizer that includes an integrated processor developed specifically for 3-D production. The new CEQ-100HS offers a number of tools to help calibrate, adjust, correct and monitor live 3-D video, resulting in better quality.
The compact, 1RU CEQ-100HS includes HD/SD-SDI I/O and supports 1080i, 720p, NTSC and PAL with auto-detection of the signal. Equipped with two frame synchronizers, it enables stereo 3-D filming with cameras that have no external synchronous input.
By capturing a color chart recorded by both cameras, its automatic color calibration helps correct color between the pictures from both cameras. The CEQ-100HS can also adjust the horizontal parallax, which determines the depth of the 3-D images, for optimal axis correction, and with its parallax calculation function, the CEQ-100HS can determine the maximum parallax within the 3-D video.
In addition, the CEQ-100HS provides a variety of monitoring options. It enables side-by-side, field-sequential, anaglyph and other 3-D video output on a 3-D monitor and provides synthesis and differential offset video output to check horizontal parallax and color adjustment.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox