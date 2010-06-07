FOR-A color equalizer targets growing 3-D market

FOR-A has developed a new color equalizer that includes an integrated processor developed specifically for 3-D production. The new CEQ-100HS offers a number of tools to help calibrate, adjust, correct and monitor live 3-D video, resulting in better quality.

The compact, 1RU CEQ-100HS includes HD/SD-SDI I/O and supports 1080i, 720p, NTSC and PAL with auto-detection of the signal. Equipped with two frame synchronizers, it enables stereo 3-D filming with cameras that have no external synchronous input.

By capturing a color chart recorded by both cameras, its automatic color calibration helps correct color between the pictures from both cameras. The CEQ-100HS can also adjust the horizontal parallax, which determines the depth of the 3-D images, for optimal axis correction, and with its parallax calculation function, the CEQ-100HS can determine the maximum parallax within the 3-D video.

In addition, the CEQ-100HS provides a variety of monitoring options. It enables side-by-side, field-sequential, anaglyph and other 3-D video output on a 3-D monitor and provides synthesis and differential offset video output to check horizontal parallax and color adjustment.