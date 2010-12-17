Fluke introduces ScopeMeter 190 Series II portable oscilloscopes engineered for harsh industrial environments

Fluke has introduced the Fluke ScopeMeter 190 Series II handheld portable oscilloscopes for harsh industrial environments.

These new portable scopes are safety rated for CAT III 1000 V/CAT IV 600 V environments. The four input channels are fully isolated from each other to perform differential floating measurements, a critical consideration for troubleshooting fixed-installation, three-phase power electronic devices like variable speed motor drives.

The Fluke ScopeMeter chassis is sealed from the environment with no cooling slots or fans to expose the instrument. It carries the IP -51 dust- and drip-proof rating, so it’s tough enough to use, safely, on the factory floor and in the field. While most high-performance oscilloscopes are not designed to withstand dirty, harsh environments, the ScopeMeter is built to deliver accurate results where ordinary portable oscilloscopes dare not go.

Their fast sampling rate, up to 2.5Gb/s and 400-pico second resolution, helps users capture electrical noise and other disturbances to diagnose exactly what is going on. With 100MHz and 200MHz models, they deliver the bandwidth needed to cover both today’s needs and tomorrow’s. With four channels, users can inspect input signals, output signals, feedback loops or safety interlocks.

These new test tools are convenient and user-friendly. High-performance Li-Ion battery technology keeps the Series II ScopeMeter on the job for up to seven hours. An external charger and easy-access battery door makes it simple to swap batteries and extend usage. Two USB ports, electrically isolated from measurement input circuits, make it easy to capture and share waveforms. Users can conveniently store data to a USB memory device or easily connect to a PC via the USB port and transfer waveforms or screen images for data analysis or archive.