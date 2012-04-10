Finnish broadcaster adds VimondSPORTS to deliver interactive fan experience online

Finland's largest commercial broadcaster MTV3 will deploy the Vimond Media Solutions VimondSPORTS, a Web player developed by Vimond to create an online, interactive ice hockey experience for viewers.

The ice hockey portal will give MTV3 a new revenue stream and a new way to engage viewers, enabling it to take full advantage of its ice hockey broadcasting rights. The Vimond platform provides an environment for managing and delivering multiformat over-the-top (OTT) services.

Built for the Vimond Video Platform, VimondSPORTS is an interactive player for live sports that helps broadcasters engage viewers, build loyalty and monetize coverage. With VimondSPORTS, a broadcaster can offer subscribers the ability to chat with other viewers, watch live games and see results during the event with full DVR and time-shifting capabilities, replay goals during live games, see other events together with the main event, and more. The module contains registration and payment capabilities and can be delivered as a complete service for multiple sports events.