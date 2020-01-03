Fincons Group to Show 3.0 Monetization Platform at CES 2020

LOS ANGELES—The development of the ATSC 3.0 standard and AI has proceeded on parallel tracks, but next week at CES 2020 in Las Vegas the two look to come together in the form of a new publishing platform that promises to make the most of the personalization and addressable advertising potential of Next Gen TV.

Fincons Group, an IT business consultancy, will show its Smart Digital Platform (SDP) that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning with plugins for machine learning engines to enable broadcasters to take advantage of new monetization models enabled by Next Gen TV.

The platform addresses application development by enabling their automatic generation to speed delivery of advanced television services. At CES, the company will demonstrate the platform being used in live applications that take advantage of the TV personalization potential of Next Gen TV, the company said.

The company also will show how ATSC 3.0 interactivity in combination with cloud machine-learning services can be used to analyze video assets and enable viewers to personalize navigation. This platform is already in use by sports networks and leagues to develop TV apps for contests, betting and gaming, the company said.

The framework for the publishing platform distributes functions in logical smart modules forming the basis for hybrid TV solutions. Among its capabilities:

enabling broadcaster apps to be monetized via addressable advertising;

providing contextual information via a Now/Next and Channel dashboard;

promoting deeper viewer engagement with an Electronic Program Guide; and

supporting video on demand and catch-up content

The new platform is the first to offer complete compatibility with both the European HbbTV and IP-based ATSC 3.0 standards, which reflects the company’s role in development of both, Fincons Group said.

“A year ago we announced our new platform, the Fincons Smart Digital Platform to the market and explained its potential as the sole platform that integrates with both HbbTV and ATSC 3.0 standards,” said Francesco Moretti, deputy CEO of Fincons Group and CEO of Fincons.US.

“We have been working hard since then to turn this potential into live, working applications that we are proud to be presenting to you here at CES. Our objective is to continue to deliver on our commitment towards advancing technology for Next Gen TV for broadcasters and the viewers of the future.”

