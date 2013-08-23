FilmLight Showcases Colour Management Tools at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, FilmLight will be showcasing product upgrades designed to put colour grading and continual colour management at the heart of the video production workflow.



To achieve effective colour grading, Baselight 4.4 comes with new creative tools such as composite-style layer blending, plus workflow efficiencies. The latter includes simplifying ACES and digital cinematography workflows with the new Generalised Colour Spaces, and speeding processing with the Render Queue and Deliverables Manager. Baselight 4.4 runs on all Baselight systems, including the new Baselight ONE diskless, 4U tower system, with an internal 2TB solid-state cache and fast connections to the facility storage network.



Continual colour management is demonstrated in the latest version of Baselight Editions, which puts the creative grading toolset inside Avid, Final Cut Pro 7 and Nuke systems. The latest release allows Avid editors to cut in Media Composer or Symphony (Windows or Mac) with instant Baselight grades applied in a render-free round-trip workflow.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. FilmLight will be at stand 7.F31.



www.filmlight.ltd.uk