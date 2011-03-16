FFV to Debut SideKick HD DVR at NAB



Fast Forward Video will demonstrate its new sideKick HD, a multiformat, straight-to-edit camera-mountable DVR at the NAB Show.



The new sideKick HD captures video directly from HD/SDI or HDMI outputs at bit rates up to 220 Mbps, with 4:2:2 sampling and 10-bit resolution in multiple codecs starting with ProRes on removable 2.5-inch SSD drives. The sideKick HD also provides a 4.3-inch on-board confidence monitor, which offers playback options including scrub and jog capabilities.





sidekick HD

HD3

Also on display will be the HD3, a compact all-in-one DVR designed specifically for on-set motion picture and television production. The HD3 features JPEG2000 compression for optimal HD and SD image quality. The HD3 is available in either single- or dual-channel configurations. The system features a third-party monitor and uses removable, hot-swappable 2.5-inch SATA drives that are compatible with FFV��s complete HD line of products.



FFV will also show its Omega HD and Micron HD DVR. Using the Omega HD recorder, users can simultaneously record, play, and store multiple SD and HD video files and create video clips, loops, and playlists using the simple-touch front panel. The Micron HD offers up to eight hours of record time and is fully compatible with all of the company’s HD products.



