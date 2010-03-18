FFV, GlobalStream product integration extends capabilities of all-in-one graphics, switcher solution

Fast Forward Video (FFV) will showcase it’s the new integration of its DigiDeck digital video recorder (DVR) with GlobalStreams’ GlobeCaster all-in-one production switcher/graphics solution at the 2010 NAB Show.

Together, the DigiDeck DVR and GlobeCaster provide a powerful, cost-effective way to cue multiple video sources for live shows and events. The GlobeCaster incorporates a production switcher, CG and DVE into a single device.

The DigiDeck DVR extends the GlobeCaster's recording and playout capabilities by enabling producers to add up to four streams of externally edited content to live productions. The DigiDeck's RS422 control and continuous time code capabilities enable instant clip recall and cueing from the GlobeCaster system.

See Fast Forward Video at NAB Show Booth C8016.