Farncombe launches OpenTest digital TV device testing platform

Media technology services provider Farncombe has launched its OpenTest automated consumer device testing system. OpenTest is based on the MiriATE assets Farncombe acquired in 2012.

Farncombe’s OpenTest platform is designed to be a cost-effective test system for any size platform in any configuration. With a simple cost model and no software licence fees, it requires a fraction of the capital investment needed for similar offerings, while operating costs are half the industry average.

In developing OpenTest, Farncombe enhanced the former MiriATE product with a number of new features including AV Jukebox, AV Capture and serial-to-Ethernet output. Farncombe also has added advanced support services, training and a customer support portal that brings the user community together.

To keep operating costs low, OpenTest runs on industry-standard server hardware that can be supplied by Farncombe or provided by the customer. Using industry-standard hardware also reduces support costs.

The OpenTest automated testing system provides a comprehensive test environment for full-commercial-build STBs, integrated digital televisions and the services consumed through them.