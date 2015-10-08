Fairview Unveils Mini Cable Assemblies Up to 6 GHz

ALLEN, TEXAS—Fairview Microwave has introduced a new line of ultra-miniature UMCX, WMCX and HMCX32 cable assemblies. Able to operate from DC to 6 GHz these micro-coax jumpers can be used with wireless communications systems and other wireless applications, including antennas, Wi-Fi, wireless LAN, Bluetooth, LTE and more.

The UMCX and WMCX cable assemblies are compatible with Hirose U.FL and W.FL connectors and feature miniature snap-on connectors with mated connection heights from 1.2 to 2.5mm. Fairview is releasing 40 unique configurations with multiple coax options including 0.81mm, 1.13mm, 1.37mm, RG178 and double shielded RG178. In-series and between-series cable assemblies are available.

All three of the ultra-miniature cables are offered in 6, 9 or 12 inches. Custom lengths are available upon request.

The UMCX, WMCX and HMCX32 cable assemblies are currently available for shipping.