Fairview Microwave Offers New Waveguide Directional Couplers

ALLEN, TEXAS—Fairview Microwave has introduced its new series of waveguide directional couplers, featuring 28 individual models. The family of couplers covers a frequency range from 18 GHz to 110 GHz in seven frequency bands, K, Ka, Q, U, V, E and W.

Available in sizes from WR-42 to WR-10, Fairview’s directional couplers are offered with 10 dB or 20 dB coupling values and have high directivity of 30 dB typical with insertion loss as low as 0.6 dB in certain models. The waveguide couplers are available in both standard and split block configurations as well as E-Bend and H-Bend designs. The couplers also feature a multi-hole design for power reflection measurements.

Fairview’s waveguide directional couplers are now in-stock and available for shipping. Fairview Microwave is a supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products.