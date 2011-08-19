Facilis announces trade-in program

Facilis Technology announced a trade-in program last week for Avid Unity MediaNetwork, LANshare and Apple Xsan owners looking to retire their aging shared storage systems.



Until the end of the year, customers who trade in Unity or Xsan systems will receive a 20 percent discount toward the purchase of a new Facilis TerraBlock 24D/24EX shared storage system.



TerraBlock, which supports 4Gb and 8Gb Fiber and 1Gb and 10Gb Ethernet, allows facilities to repurpose much of their current Fiber Channel and Ethernet infrastructure. TerraBlock also gives users:

Dynamic switchable sharing for volume and file-level control

Multi-platform shared file system capability

Easy expandability with no per-seat fees

Native cross-platform Avid project and media sharing

See Facilis Technology at IBC2011 Stand 7.D05.