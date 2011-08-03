EVS to unveil Sports360°

This year at IBC2011, EVS will introduce Sports360°, a new concept covering all aspects of sports media from live broadcasting to new media distribution.

Sport360° aims to help sports content owners, broadcasters and facility companies to address multiple markets. In today’s sports media environment with rights distribution partitioning, broadcasters must be able to deliver dedicated content on multiple platforms, such as TV, Web, mobile phones, tablets or connected TVs, to their respective viewing audiences.

The EVS Sports360° concept offers them a way to address these new challenges covering all aspects of sports production and multiplatform delivery, including:

• enhanced live production with high-end replays, on-the-fly editing, new ultra-motion control capabilities, overlay graphic analysis or 3-D replay, and super-motion operations;

• sports highlights and immediate media access and exchange with post-production;

• logging and statistics integration;

• mobile, Web streaming and multichannel delivery;

• second screen applications; and

• sports archive management.

See EVS at IBC2011 Stand 8.B90.