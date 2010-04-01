EVS to demonstrate live 3-D record, playback at NAB

With live 3-D becoming a reality, EVS will demonstrate at the 2010 NAB Show the 3-D capabilities of its XT[2]+ production server used at worldwide events for live 3-D replays, editing and slow-motion action. The new XT[2]+ production and live storage server offers enhanced live production capabilities and scalable storage capacities with up to 20TB of storage capacity per server. The new SD/HD server is available in two-, four- or six-channel configurations, with new SAS disks controllers, external storage arrays and dual networking capabilities.

