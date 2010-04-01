EVS to demonstrate live 3-D record, playback at NAB
With live 3-D becoming a reality, EVS will demonstrate at the 2010 NAB Show the 3-D capabilities of its XT[2]+ production server used at worldwide events for live 3-D replays, editing and slow-motion action. The new XT[2]+ production and live storage server offers enhanced live production capabilities and scalable storage capacities with up to 20TB of storage capacity per server. The new SD/HD server is available in two-, four- or six-channel configurations, with new SAS disks controllers, external storage arrays and dual networking capabilities.
See EVS at NAB Show Booth C9508.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox