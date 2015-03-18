EVS Drives Sports Highlight Packages for beIN Sports

LIEGE, BELGIUM — EVS has implemented a comprehensive EVS workflow for the beIN Sports international sports network. The beIN Sports Max Highlights Service enables the creation and management of sports highlight packages from the network’s centralized production facilities in Doha, Qatar.

EVS previously worked with beIN Sports to implement an ingest and playout center in its Doha headquarters as well as a fully integrated digital workflow for its French channels. Media Luso, part of the Mediapro group, was contracted by beIN Sports to provide the global service, including equipment and operations for the new system, while Media Burst—also part of the Mediapro Group—was responsible for the workflow design and implementation.

Five XT3 production servers and LSM remote control panels sit at the heart of the workflow. This setup gives beIN Sports the ability to record up to 20 live HD SDI feeds simultaneously while using up to 10 channels for output used for content review and delayed playout. CleanEdit allows on-the-fly edits to be made to pre-formatted highlight templates. IPDirector, EVS’ suite of integrated production management tools schedules content ingest and gives beIN Sports total control over its content once ingested.

IPDirector integrates the workflow and its storage—provided by XStore—with third-party elements like Adobe Premiere Pro, something that was key in beIN Sports’ workflow design. Editors working from the edit suites benefit from having instant access to content while it’s logs are still being created.

IPWeb has also been included to allow production teams to remotely access content from beIN Sports global offices. The content managed with IPDirector can be viewed and searched using IPWeb’s online interface, which means production personnel anywhere in the world are able to find content that’s available in the XStore central storage.