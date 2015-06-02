EVS Delivers Multicam 2nd-Screen View of SEA Games

LIEGE, BELGIUM—Organzers of the 28th SEA Games, Singapore Southeast Asian Games Organising Committee, have partnered with EVS to deliver an end-to-end multimedia production service for the upcoming multisport event held in Singapore, June 5 – 16. The service includes a cloud-based, second-screen delivery platform for multimedia content distributed to mobile devices.



During the games viewers will be able to watch live games and near-live multicam clips from the new Sea Games app, supporting Android and iOS smartphones and tablets. Developed in partnership with NetCo Sports, the app will feature content from all 36 sports at the SEA Games, including swimming, boxing, rugby, cycling, table tennis, etc.



The live multimedia production system provided by EVS enables real-time ingest, multicam editing and metadata enrichment of live content. In addition to ingest, clipping and storage capabilities provided by the XT3 server and IPDirector asset management, EVS’ cloud-based C-Cast service connects with the on-site production infrastructure, enabling delivery of the live and near-live content to mobile devices. Through the app, viewers will be able to select and view multiple live games as well as on-demand replays and highlights with multicam experience.



