Evertz Unveils XPS Series UHD, 3G, HD Streaming Platform

Evertz new XPS software-defined IP encoding/decoding platform is available in several form factors including the 5782XPS Blade (shown).

BURLINGTON, Ontario—Evertz has introduced the XPS Series, a software-defined HEVC and H.264 10-bit 4:2:2 real-time encoding/decoding platform for streaming of UHD/3G/HD contributions via IP networks.

Well-suited for live or cloud-based applications where security, high quality and low-latency are essential, the XPS can be used for live sports and entertainment events. It provides reliable, cost-effective contribution encoding over private IP networks, the company said.

For breaking news events and Esports competitions, the XPS provides reliable, low-latency encoding over public networks using the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) or Reliable Internet Stream Transport (RIST) protocols, it said.

For remote or stay-at-home operations that are becoming common during the COVID-19 pandemic, the XPS provides low-latency remote monitoring of broadcast facilities or can be used as an extension to production control room environments, said Evertz.

The XPS platform also can be used as the on-ramp and contribution encoder for cloud production or playout hosted by public cloud providers, the company said.

The XPS is available in several form factors, including:

5782XPS, a module blade that fits into an Evertz 570FR for high-density encoding and decoding up to 60 3G/HD or 15 UHD in 3RU;

XPS-EDGE, a standalone appliance that supports up to four encodes, decodes or bi-directional based on the software license; and

MIO-XPS, a module that fits into Evertz’ Scorpion Smart Media Processing Platform

The new streaming platform seamlessly integrates into Evertz’ Software Define Video Networking (SDVN) orchestration, monitoring and analysis software. The XPS is discoverable and can be added to IP networks where operators can visualize and route data flows using the company’s VUE interface, it said.

Advanced data monitoring is available to engineering staff, providing remote access to resolve issues from a central location, said Evertz.

“The XPS Video Streaming Platform allows sports, media and entertainment companies to continue providing their global viewership with high quality content,” said Abdullah Merei, Evertz senior director of engineering. “XPS provides a hassle-free, cost-effective streaming solution that can be connected over any network, including the public internet, and delivers the highest video quality at the lowest latency and bitrate on the market.”