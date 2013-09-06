Evertz Highlights the Facility of the Future

Evertz will be highlighting the facility of the future at IBC 2013. Broadcasters are facing increasing demands to add more HD/SD services while preparing for newer formats such as 4K (Ultra HD). Based on its Software Defined Video Networking (SDVN) solutions, Evertz will provide broadcasters with a solution to seamlessly migrate a facility based on SDI to one that is IP-based.

At the core of Evertz’ SDVN is the IPG High Density Media Gateway and the IPX 10GbE Switch Fabric. 10GbE has become an attractive alternative to coaxial based SDI for transport and routing of video/audio. 10GbE offers many advantages including, cable reduction through the transport of multiple HD videos over a single 10GbE cable, native support of fiber optic distribution, the ability to create distributed routing architectures, and the ability to scale to larger I/O sizes versus today’s SDI video routers. The IPX and IPG platforms provide broadcasters all the flexibility of a 10GbE IP network with all the reliability and capabilities of a baseband facility.

Evertz has simplified the control by extending its MAGNUM (Evertz unified facility control) to treat the 10GbE Switch Fabric as a video router. Evertz MAGNUM control system turns the Ethernet based switch into a virtual video router, where operations has the same level of control they have come to expect from a traditional SDI router. Operations can seamlessly migrate from a SDI based facility to a 10GbE based facility without replacing their broadcast control system from Evertz. All of Evertz standard control surfaces are still applicable in controlling the routing of signals over 10GbE, smart panels and control surfaces like VUE will offer new dimensions in control.

