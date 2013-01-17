Eutelsat maximizes satellite bandwidth usage

Global satellite operator Eutelsat Communications has selected Harmonic's ProStream 1000 with ACE stream processing and transcoding solution to optimize bandwidth allocation for its direct-to-home (DTH) service in Africa.

Using the scalable, ultra-dense ProStream platform, Eutelsat has implemented dual illumination of DVB-S/MPEG-2 and DVB-S2/MPEG-4 video content to increase satellite capacity and its DTH service offerings, as well as deliver superior video quality to subscribers.

The ProStream 1000 with ACE solution maximizes Eutelsat's bandwidth efficiency by providing up to 20 HD or 60 SD channels of video and audio transcoding from a single rack unit. The transcoder also incorporates ASI-to-IP multiplexing and scrambling while seamlessly integrating with the existing headend, which includes Harmonic ProView 7000 integrated receiver-decoders (IRDs).