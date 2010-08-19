European News Exchange selects SENCORE receiver decoder for SNG applications

The European News Exchange (ENEX) has chosen the SENCORE MRD3187B receiver decoder for recommendation in satellite news gathering (SNG) applications.

According to ENEX, the SENCORE MRD distinguished itself in comprehensive, biannual evaluations for overall ease of use, signal quality, robustness and interoperability. As a result, ENEX will recommend the device for SNG use by some 35 member stations located throughout Europe, as well as in the United States and Japan.

To determine its recommendations, Jean Lampach, chief technology and development officer for Broadcasting Center Europe, and other members of the BCE organization spent two weeks performing a battery of tests using 37 individually evaluated content clips. As much as possible, BCE used real-world SNG conditions that included actual satellite transmission and reception to determine the devices' reliability, everyday ease of use, compatibility, functionality and effectiveness.

The MRD3187B combines dual-channel processing capability with MPEG-2, MPEG-4, 4:2:0, 4:2:2, SD and HD decoding.