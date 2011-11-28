Euronews Trusts Everything to One Satellite, Fiber Optic Carrier



Launched in 1993, Euronews is a multilingual channel that covers world news from a pan-European perspective. Based in Lyon, France, the channel reaches 330 million households in 151 countries worldwide.



Euronews is organized into four different channels: International, Asia, Americas and Africa, to reflect regional preferences, and the mechanism for delivery to audiences also varies from region to region, and in individual countries within a region.



Euronews delivers its content in 11 languages. They include English and the major West European languages, as well as Russian, Polish, Turkish, Persian and Arabic. Because of this linguistic diversity, the channel mainly uses voiceover narration extensively instead of on-screen presenters. It also offers sections of programming consisting exclusively of visual content.



In addition to shared ownership by many broadcasters in the European region, Euronews is partly funded by, and acts as a mouthpiece for, the European Union, As a result, a proportion of its programming is devoted to airing debates and information on EU-related subject matter.



GlobeCast has been Euronews’ distribution partner from the start. It has provided the means for Euronews to become the most widely distributed channel in Europe, and has made it available to a global audience.



The concept of Euronews is to offer an alternative voice on world affairs, but this would have been of little use if the channel had limited distribution. Hence the global reach offered by GlobeCast is a crucial part of the channel’s value to partners, the EU, and the viewing audience worldwide.



In West Europe, GlobeCast supplies Euronews with a 24/7 end-to-end distribution system, including signal turnaround at GlobeCast's Paris teleport. Within Europe, there are several different distribution routes, including DTH via HotBird, and via CanalSat in France. Elsewhere, Euronews is available as part of a range of satellite packages; through cable, ADSL and mobile operators.



Services to Africa and Asia are transported overland via GlobeCast’s fiber backbone to the satellite transmitting stations to for each region.



Globally, Euronews’ network includes 35 satellites with clear access available through Astra, Eurobird, Hispasat, Nilesat, and Arabsat. We also reach audiences via around thirty digital packages including Digital + in Spain, TV Cabo in Portugal, Sky in the UK and Ireland, Sky Italia, Digiturk in Turkey and Orbit in the Middle East. In the USA, distribution is via the Dish Network.



With such a large geographical spread, no single method of distribution would have been enough to ensure good coverage. But the depth and variety of GlobeCast’s infrastructure allows Euronews to reach audiences in the most appropriate way, according to prevailing viewing conditions in each area.



