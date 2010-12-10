Euro Media France improves audio recording with Studer Vista 9 console

French broadcast facility provider Euro Media France (EMF) has installed a new Studer Vista 9 digital console by Harman onboard one of its midrange mobile production vehicles.

The XL2 HD truck is one of a fleet of 22 OB vehicles that have been combined under the EMF umbrella since the merger of subsidiaries EMT, SFP and VCF at the beginning of this year, and one of six HD-equipped vehicles. The 13.6m truck supports up to 24 cameras and incorporates a VTR area, monitor stack, production area and, now, an audio mixing front end.

The new console was supplied by Audiopole to replace an old Studer D950, which was the first digital desk that SFP ever bought during its days as an independent operator. It is one of several Vista 9 consoles already supplied by Studer’s French distributor since its launch in June of this year.

The new 52-fader Vista 9 is configured as an 88 I/O AES-EBU matrix, with 48-input mic/line and 32 analog outputs. It features two fiber-optic stage boxes, including 24-input mic/line, eight AES-EBU I/O, two MADI I/Os and one Ethersound I/O, in addition to 5.1 and Dolby surround capabilities.

The XL2 OB specializes in major sporting events, such as Tour de France and Premiership Rugby for Canal+, as well as talk shows and light entertainment, such as Le Plus Grand Cabaret du Monde for France Television.