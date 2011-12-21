Etere ‘Syncronized Playlists’ schedules across time zones

Etere introduces ‘Syncronized Playlists’, a solution that will permit broadcasters to create and control from a single user interface hundreds of playout channels including TV stations located in different time zones.

The Etere Syncronized Playlists is available from the Etere Executive Editor and once activated, Executive Editor will work in multichannel mode permitting operators to work in the master schedule while Etere will automatically replicate all changes across the daily schedules of the linked stations.

The multichannel mode counts with a preview tool that permits operators to quickly and easily browse media content related to assets scheduled across multiple stations, thus allowing them to check and monitor scheduled assets before their multichannel transmission.