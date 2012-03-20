Etere Showcases MERP Multimedia Workflow Solution at the 2012 NAB Show



At this year’s NAB Show, Etere will showcase its entire range of software solutions for end-to-end multimedia workflows, including Etere MERP.MERP (ERP technologies with rich media extension) is an enterprise solution for virtually every aspect of the broadcast workflow including: media asset management, IT-based playout, scheduling, automation, air sales, and ad insertion.



Etere MERP enables everyone in the production pipeline to use a single user interface to access a secure, centralized database containing all data for many software modules.It standardizes and reduces the number of software specialties required, and people in different departments can view and update the same information.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Etere will be at booth N1205.





