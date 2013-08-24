Espial to debut latest version of TV Browser

Espial has announced the latest version of its Espial TV Browser, which delivers an enhanced user experience based on new HTML5, HbbTV, WebKit and chipset capabilities.

Providing consumers with an unmatched user experience when accessing HTML5 apps, the Espial TV Browser is one of the first browsers to recently receive YouTube on TV approval.

The new version of the Espial TV Browser introduces features that enable a compelling TV user experience. These features include picture-in-application, support for live TV tuners embedded in HTML5 apps, intelligent remote control mapping and support for video trick modes in any HTML5 app.

In addition, the latest browser simplifies the consumer TV experience. An innovative multi-tab design provides consumers with the same browsing experience available on desktop, tablet and smartphone browsers, while visual thumbnails simplify navigation of recent and favorite Web sites.

The Espial TV Browser also features multiple-resolution support and dynamic resolution switching for HTML5 apps, an advanced memory manager to support unlimited multiple app windows, and sophisticated cache management of HTML5 local storage and offline apps for added security.

See Espial at IBC 2013 Stand 5.B10.