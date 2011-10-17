Ericsson will contribute to London Olympics for EBU

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) will provide global coverage of the 2012 London Games using contribution and distribution technology from Ericsson. The premium content will be distributed to EBU members and other rights holders across the globe over both satellite and fibre networks in MPEG-2 Standard Definition (SD) or MPEG-4 AVC 4:2:2 High Definition (HD) using nearly 1000 Ericsson RX8200 professional receivers, part of the company’s contribution and distribution portfolio. This extends an existing relationship between the EBU and Ericsson, which previously provided solutions for other major sporting events including the 2008 Games in Beijing, Tour De France, Wimbledon and European football.

The EBU operates a global satellite and fiber network from Geneva, Switzerland, where it is headquartered, covering Europe, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region. It has to support differing equipment configurations and varied reception technologies, which Ericson says was a major reason for the choice of its RX8200 Advanced Modular Receiver.