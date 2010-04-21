Ericsson features new ATSC HD encoder offering enhanced bandwidth efficiency

Ericsson introduced new ATSC solutions, including an end-to-end mobile ecosystem, at the 2010 NAB Show.

The new Ericsson solutions help local broadcasters deliver an enhanced DTV service by allowing them to maintain high-quality HD and SD services to the home, while simultaneously enabling consumers to receive the broadcast content anywhere and on any device.

The company unveiled a fourth-generation HD encoding platform that frees bandwidth capacity so broadcasters can add new services. The new ATSC system for fixed terrestrial services included the launch of a new MPEG-2 HD encoder that improves current MPEG-2 bit rate efficiency by up to 30 percent.

Ericsson also debuted and demonstrated its end-to-end ATSC M/H ecosystem solution featuring mobile encoding technology from Envivio and M/H multiplexing from Axcera. Both were integrated with Ericsson’s existing nCompass Control system.