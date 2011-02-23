Envivio unveils third-generation 4Caster C4 live encoder

Envivio introduced the third generation of its 4Caster C4 live encoder/transcoder for mobile TV, Internet TV and IPTV services last week at Mobile World Congress 2011 in Barcelona.

Nearly doubling the processing power and capable of supporting twice the HD channel density of its predecessor, the 4Caster C4 Gen III has been deployed in live trials at four major operators in the United States, Europe and Asia to meet the demand for live HD video services for Internet-connected tablets and TVs.

Envivio also introduced Version 2.4 firmware for the 4Caster C4 family. The new firmware includes several enhancements, including support for the new Envivio Genesis output format, a single intermediate mezzanine format that supports multiple bit rates and resolutions to drive TV without boundaries for live and on- demand services for every consumer device across multiple networks.