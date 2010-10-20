Envivio delivers TV without boundaries for Windows Phone 7

Envivio has added support for the new Windows Phone 7 OS to its multiscreen video headends based on the 4Caster C4 family of encoder/transcoders.

Envivio 4Caster C4 encoders use Envivio Extreme H.264 encoding to deliver content via Microsoft IIS Smooth Streaming to the IIS Smooth Streaming Client 1.1 installed on Windows 7 Phone devices. A dedicated interface between the 4Caster encoder and Microsoft PlayReady DRM server, developed by Microsoft and Envivio, secures delivery of high-value VC-1- and H.264-encoded content while ensuring complete transparency for subscribers.