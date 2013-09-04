Ensemble Designs Intros BrightEye NXT Router Integration at IBC2013

Ensemble Designs will show its BrightEye NXT Router interface for the NewTek TriCaster 8000 multi-camera live production system at IBC2013.



TriCaster 8000 has added more sources available on the inputs by using the BrightEye NXT router from Ensemble Designs. The BrightEye NXT’s BNCs can be configured as inputs or outputs, and if the production requires additional input, a BNC can be assigned as input on the fly. BrightEye NXT’s built-in clean switches enable the use of cameras and other sources that don’t have a reference.



BrightEye NXT series routers have an interactive LCD for control and viewing sources. The front panel LCD displays realtime full motion video of the sources. Control and configuration is accessed from the front panel, through an Ethernet port. The built-in Web browser provides remotes control and straight forward configuration.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, Sept. 12-17. Ensemble Designs will be at stand 8.B91.



