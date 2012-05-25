Ensemble Designs introduces Avenue Layering Engine

Ensemble Designs has debuted its Avenue Layering Engine. The multilayer keyer and mix effect with iPad control is designed for use in master control, flypack and truck applications.



Keys and background transitions can all be controlled from an iPad, providing a new flexibility in where and how shows and events are switched. Key position and drop shadow can be repositioned on the fly with the iPad and then checked on the preview output before going to air.



Layering Engine inputs can be driven by SDI signals from cameras, remote feeds, character generators, graphic and stillstore systems, and video servers. It supports the full range of SDI signals from SD to HD and 3G. Base configuration of the Layering Engine is 8 x 2, and larger systems can be configured up to 30 I/O ports. Each input has a frame sync that allows use of asynchronous sources. Real-time processing and low latency simplify system integration.