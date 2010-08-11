Enhance Technology unveils dual-active Fibre RAID SAN storage

Enhance Technology has released the new UltraStor ES3160 FS dual-active Fibre RAID SAN storage solution. The ES3160 FS is the latest addition to its UltraStor enterprise storage line, featuring dual-active RAID controllers, high data bandwidth, cache mirroring, load balancing and user-friendly Web GUI in a densely packed 3RU, 16-drive system.



With Microsoft Multipath I/O and Windows Server Clustering validation, the UltraStor ES3160 FS offers high performance through 4G Fibre Channel connectivity and makes high-capacity storage available in a SAN environment with multiple servers and workstations.

The UltraStor ES3160 FS uses 16 hot-swappable disk trays with up to 32TB and is expandable up to 60TB total storage capacity via three ES3160 JS enterprise JBOD storage systems with SAS hard drives.