Enhance Technology unveils dual-active Fibre RAID SAN storage
Enhance Technology has released the new UltraStor ES3160 FS dual-active Fibre RAID SAN storage solution. The ES3160 FS is the latest addition to its UltraStor enterprise storage line, featuring dual-active RAID controllers, high data bandwidth, cache mirroring, load balancing and user-friendly Web GUI in a densely packed 3RU, 16-drive system.
With Microsoft Multipath I/O and Windows Server Clustering validation, the UltraStor ES3160 FS offers high performance through 4G Fibre Channel connectivity and makes high-capacity storage available in a SAN environment with multiple servers and workstations.
The UltraStor ES3160 FS uses 16 hot-swappable disk trays with up to 32TB and is expandable up to 60TB total storage capacity via three ES3160 JS enterprise JBOD storage systems with SAS hard drives.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox