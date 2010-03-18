Enhance Technology to feature dual-active controller RAID array

Enhance Technology (ETI) will showcase its first dual-active controller RAID array, a new 16-disk enterprise SAS expander storage array and the EnhanceRAID E400 FR cableless desktop RAID storage solutions designed for SMBs, media library, desktop publishing and A/V post production during the 2010 NAB Show.

The UltraStor ES3160 Series Enhance ES dual-active controller RAID array provides excellent performance and protects against any potential data loss. The EnhanceRACK TS3160-SE is a 3RU, 16-bay, high-performance SAS expander system that supports up to 16 SAS or SATA HDDs per unit.

Designed to be simple and affordable, the EnhanceBOX E400 Series provides data integrity with its cableless design while driving terabytes of data at high speed.

See Enhance Technology at NAB Show Booth SL5109.