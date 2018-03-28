ENCO Supports NDI for Live Captioning Workflows

SOUTHFIELD, MI—ENCO has announced that its enCaption4 automated captioning solution now supports the NDI protocol for to provide turnkey closed or open captions on live video.

enCaption4 is an on-premise or cloud-based solution featuring a real-time speech to text engine for generating accurate live captioning that live TV and online video require. Now, broadcasters, content producers and commercial AV facilities with an NDI infrastructure can add an automated captioning solution into their workflows. Once connected, enCaption4 can automatically generate captions through its NDI input stream, and output an NDI signal with captions keyed directly on top of the video stream. This capability eliminates the need for specialized encoding hardware.

[Read: Closed-Captioning Technology Evolves]

At the NAB Show, ENCO will demonstrate enCaption4 with this new NDI capability alongside the software-defined solution’s breakthrough accuracy, accelerated speed, extremely low latency, and expanded foreign language support.

“With the growing popularity of NDI, we added NDI support based on customer demand,” said Ken Frommert, President of ENCO. “With NDI support, we’re making it easier for TV networks, local stations and non-traditional broadcasters such as corporations, schools and universities, houses of worship, and webcasters to use our automated captioning solutions within their real-time NDI productions.”