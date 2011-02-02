EMotion Engines to introduce automatic loudness analysis, repair at CABSAT 2011

At CABSAT 2011, digital workflow expert eMotion Engines will feature emotion-File-Finish (eFF), a cost-effective software application that automatically analyzes and fixes audio loudness violations in file-based media.

EFF ensures compliance with the latest ITU-R BS.1770, BS.1771 and EBU R128 standards by efficiently analyzing file-based media and using accurate modeling of analog peak program meters and loudness detection parameters.