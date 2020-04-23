Eizo Introduces ColorEdge 4K HDR Reference Monitor

CYPRESS, Calif.—Eizo has released the ColorEdge Prominence CG3146 reference monitor for post-production and color grading workflows.

The 31.1-inch 4K DCI (4096 x 2160) HDR reference monitor is the successor to the company’s ColorEdge Prominence CG3145 HDR reference monitor.

The CG3146 correctly displays very bright and dark areas on screen without sacrificing the integrity of either. The monitor achieves 1000 cd/m2 (typical) high brightness and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio for true HDR display.

The new monitor offers a built-in calibration sensor. The monitor leverages Eizo’s experience in hardware calibration solutions, which ensures the screen remains color-accurate over time and streamlines color management, allowing users to focus on the creative process.

With Eizo’s ColorNavigator 7 color management software, users can regularly calibrate and quality control the monitor quickly and reliably. All color modes can be calibrated at once. Regular recalibration intervals can be set up, and ColorNavigator 7 can be used to maintain quality control of multiple monitors with a single software application.

The new monitor supports hybrid log-gamma (HLG) and PQ (perceptual quantization) curves. The optimized gamma curves render images in a manner that appears truer to how the human eye perceives images when compared to standard dynamic range.

The ColorEdge Prominence CG3146 has a temperature sensor for accurate temperature measurement inside the monitor, as well as for estimating the temperature of the surrounding environment.

With this temperature sensing and estimation technology, the monitor adjusts in real-time, so gradations, color, brightness and other characteristics continue to be displayed accurately. Artificial intelligence is used in the estimation algorithm to calculate more accurate correction.

The company’s digital uniformity equalizer (DUE) technology also is employed to counterbalance the influence of temperature fluctuation on color temperature and brightness.

Features include:

Single-Link 12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI and Dual- or Quad-Link 3G/HD-SDI

VPID support for SDI connections

HDMI and DisplayPort inputs

99% reproduction of DCI-P3

3D LUT for individual color adjustment on an RGB cubic table

10-bit simultaneous display from a 24-bit LUT for smooth color gradations

Quick adjustment of monitor settings via front bezel dial

Light-shielding hood included

Five-year manufacturer’s warranty