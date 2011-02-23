EEG to Present New File-Based Formats at NAB



EEG will show a range of new systems for captioning and file-based formats at the NAB Show, including the MPEG-2 Caption Legalizer and CCPlay FilePro.



The MPEG-2 Caption Legalizer is a software application that processes MPEG streams for VOD libraries and other compressed workflows. Previewed at the 2010 NAB Show, this solution marks the first Caption Legalizer produced for MPEG workflows.



EEG will also display its CCPlay FilePro for post production, a software encoding tool for MPEG-2 and MXF XDCAM video file formats. CCPlay FilePro makes EEG’s CC expertise available to file-based workflow environments. It extends the functionality of EEG’s industry-standard CCPlay software suite and is capable of performing MPEG-2 and MXF XDCAM caption encoding at rates of 10X real time or more.



EEG’s ComCC 1250 iCap interface card and 1480 HD encoder card will also be at the NAB Show. The IP-based real-time captioning system, iCap, continues to grow with the ComCC 1250 iCap interface card. ComCC 1250 is a flexible I/O-driven tool for broadcast data routing and closed captioning. The 1480 HD encoder card brings the functionality of EEG’s industry standard HD480 Smart Encoder V to the openGear platform. Like the 1 RU HD480, the 1480 streamlines and integrates the Line 21/HD-VANC encoding process into one solution, supporting a variety of ancillary data software onboard. The 1480 includes connection software for EEG’s iCap Realtime Captioning System.



EEG will also showcase a new voice captioning feature to iCap, its IP-based realtime captioning system. iCap Voice Captioning provides small market TV stations with a streamlined system for emergency captioning compliance.



EEG will be at Booth N4029.



