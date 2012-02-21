EditShare to Present Tapeless Storage and Workflow Solutions at NAB



At the 2012 NAB Show, EditShare will showcase its end-to-end tapeless workflow for media capture, ingest, editing, management, and archive, highlighting advancements in storage performance, seamless file migration across storage tiers, enhanced file and metadata management, and distributed processing for large-scale file ingest and proxy rendering.



EditShare integrates its high-performance XStream, Energy and Metro shared storage solutions with capabilities such as: video capture, logging, and searching; Flow media asset management (MAM); editing (Avid, FinalCutPro, Lightworks); EditShare Ark archiving; and Geevs ingest and playout.



New XStream and Energy capabilities include: advanced project sharing with Adobe Premiere Pro and Support for Final Cut Pro X.And Flow MAM now enables the drag and drop clips into Adobe Premiere, support for creating (multi-cam) group clips during ganged capture; closed caption support, and improved distributed rendering of proxy files.EditShare will host a “Lightworks Edit Bar” where attendees can “test drive” the latest Lightworks release.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. EditShare will be at booth SL9020.

