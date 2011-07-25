EAW unveils SBK series subwoofers

EAW has announced the debut of its new SBK series of subwoofers. SBK subs are designed to perfectly complement EAW’s MK Series full-range loudspeakers in construction, size and sound, but they can also be used as stand-alone subwoofers in a system from any other manufacturer.

The SBK line includes three models, all passive in operation: SBK150 (single 15in), SBK180 (single 18in) and SBK250 (double 15in) subwoofers. All three units operate in passive mode.

Premium components and optimally tuned ports match the performance associated with EAW’s SB line of direct radiating subwoofers. The variety of the SBK line allows system designers to match the right speaker with any given application. Multiple 3/8in mounting points allow for flexibility when installing subs in stand-alone applications.

The design of the enclosures is based on the dimensions of EAW’s MK2300 and MK5300 loudspeakers, giving a homogeneous appearance when arrayed together. When used with the optional flybar, two full-range MK loudspeakers can be mounted one to either side of an SBK using pre-configured and optimized splay angles. The flybar provides single or double pick points with pull back for a total array package.