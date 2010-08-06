Earthworks mics featured in HOW-TO Sound Workshops

Earthworks Audio’s microphones are now being featured as part of the HOW-TO Sound Workshops, which specialize in raising the level of audio knowledge, especially in the increasingly demanding house of worship environment.

Microphones are a key element in the sound reinforcement equation and, for this, seminar attendees gain first hand exposure to models from Earthworks. Hector La Torre, managing partner of workshop organizer Fits & Starts Productions, discussed the nature of the seminars and how Earthworks became involved. “The HOW-TO Sound Workshops are dedicated to training church sound volunteers and technicians in the art and operation of sound system equipment,” La Torre said. “The workshops also present technology seminars at recording schools and universities across the U.S. I wanted our workshop attendees to gain exposure to the best equipment, and this led me to Earthworks, whose microphones are highly regarded in our industry.”

The HOW-TO Sound Workshops use the Earthworks PianoMic, FlexMic and ChoirMic models. The PianoMic features two random-incidence, omnidirectional, 40kHz HD microphones and uses an easy-to-place support mechanism that straddles the piano’s harp with the lid in either open or closed position, thus facilitating a variety of piano miking options. The Earthworks FlexMic microphones are optimized for use on podiums, while the ChoirMic is a hanging microphone that provides the ability to aim the capsule at the precise point desired. Collectively, these three models address the most common church miking applications: piano, public speaking and reinforcement for choirs.

“The Earthworks mics have made it easier for us to teach proper miking techniques, because attendees can really hear the difference in sound quality with a superior mic and proper positioning. Because of their excellent polar response and high SPL input capability, the Earthworks microphones make an ideal choice for churches,” La Torre said. “In the case of the PianoMic, it makes the job of miking the piano easier while delivering excellent results. The fact that the system can provide pristine audio quality with the piano lid up or down is a huge benefit, as many churches suffer from sight-line considerations when the piano lid is in the up position.”