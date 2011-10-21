Earthworks debuts wireless capsule at AES

At AES, Earthworks Microphones is debuting its first-ever wireless product, the WL40V Wireless Vocal Microphone Capsule. The WL40V, as well as the rest of Earthworks line, is on display in AES Booth #645.

The WL40V is an adaptation is the company’s SR40V vocal mic in wireless capsule form; the SR40V hardwired mic was released earlier this year. Designed to maintain the same signature sound as its wired counterpart, the WL40V delivers a detailed and realistic vocal sound that requires little to no EQ, with a textbook-perfect hypercardioid polar pattern and extended flat frequency response translate. The capsule boasts natural on- and off-axis performance coupled with benchmark levels of clarity and detail.

The wireless capsule is interchangeable with any screw-on-type handheld transmitters that receive a 31.3mm/pitch 1.0mm threading, including those from Lectrosonics, Line 6 and Shure.

The WL40V wireless capsule is scheduled to ship in Q1 of 2012 and, like all Earthworks microphones, will come with a 15-year warranty.

