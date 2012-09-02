DVS updates VENICE media production hub

Rohde & Schwarz DVS will show how the VENICE Media Production Hub can optimize existing SDI workflows or support file-based workflows at IBC 2012.

The further development of VENICE expands on video server functions such as HD-SDI ingest and studio playout to include intelligent file-based functions such as file ingest, transcoding, transwrapping, distribution, contribution and media transfer.

VENICE serves as the central Media Production Hub, and integrates seamlessly into any studio broadcast environment. Another new feature integrated into VENICE is the open, web service controlled FIMS (Framework for Interoperable Media Services), a joint AMWA/EBU project. The integration of FIMS into the DVS Media Production Hub controls the recording, transforming and transfer of video files, making studio workflows even more efficient thanks to an increased level of automation such as through scheduled recording.

For fast-paced news-production operations, VENICE allows "edit while ingest" in conjunction with Avid ISIS and Avid Interplay. VENICE supports live video ingest as well as files recorded on Professional Disc or P2 storage media.