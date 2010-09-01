DVS to show latest features of VENICE video server

DVS will exhibit the upgraded feature set of its VENICE video server at IBC2010. The highlights of the current VENICE feature set include an extended multidevice mode, dynamic playlists, hardware-based real-time scaling and parallel playout of HD and SD videos.

VENICE supports a variety of formats and codecs typical to broadcasting, such as AVC-Intra, DVCPRO HD, DNxHD and XDCAM HD 422. Equipped with a new channel-grouping feature, VENICE enables parallel recording, e.g., of stereoscopic material, as well as frame-accurate starting and playing out of up to four camera streams, one per system, which is proving to be extremely helpful in multicamera productions. Furthermore, several VENICE video servers can be combined. The current multicamera view offered by VENICE allows for simultaneous viewing and separate control of four channels, with switching between different screen windows unnecessary.

DVS also has increased the flexibility of its video server with dynamic playlists: Even during playout, the clip sequence can still be changed and new clips can be added. This is possible in VENICE's own GUI and also via other automated protocols, e.g., VDCP.

See DVS at IBC Stand 7.E25.