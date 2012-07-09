DVS Systems Handles Tape for Film Fest

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS: The International Film Festival Rotterdam showcased almost all material via Digital Cinema projection recently thanks to various DVS systems, the vendor said.



More than 4,000 minutes of tape-based submissions arriving in a variety of formats for the international Film Festival Rotterdam were ingested, stored, DCP encoded and validated by using the DVS systems Venice, SpycerBox and Clipster. Dutch service providers Nedcipro bv and Filmtechniek bv handled the workload by applying the DVS equipment in a “highly parallelized workflow,” the company said.



All screens of the festival were equipped with digital projection systems for the first time. Therefore, festival organizers decided to reduce the stack of different tape players in each booth and to transfer short films and competition films, mostly delivered on all kinds of tape formats or even DVD video, to Digital Cinema Packages. This made it necessary to digitize more than 4,000 minutes of film material quickly right before the film festival’s start.



Two DI workstations Clipster, one flexible storage solution SpycerBox Flex and one video server Venice were employed around-the-clock to prepare all movies for the festival opening in Rotterdam. The multichannel video server Venice handled ingest of the video material directly into the SpycerBox Flex. Being configured as a SAN, the SpycerBox Flex allowed editing as well as storing the material. The two DI workstations were used to capture material from tape to create the Digital Source Master.