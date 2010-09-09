DVS shows systems evolution

At IBC (stand 7.E25) DVS is emphasizing open compatibility across its product lines. Its Clipster digital intermediate (DI) processing workstation now offers support for 3-D depth grading, the Venice server has been expanded to include a new multicamera view and channel-grouping feature. In addition, the Atomix family of video boards is seamlessly interoperable with Apple’s Final Cut Pro.

At the IBC show this week, Clipster is being demonstrated with a new toolset for logging and linking digital material, which is particularly suited for the RAW deliverable process. Clipster has supported Avid’s DNxHD codec and now also offers Apple ProRes 422 encoding (Proxy, LT, 4444). DVS’ DI workstation supports the Apple codec in both reading and writing — on the Windows OS. Users with 3-D projects can use Clipster’s latest features, such as 4K hardware-accelerated DCI Mastering and 3-D subtitling in addition to creating 3-D Digital Cinema Packages in real time. A full set of real-time stereoscopic workflows enables users to effortlessly handle 3-D material, e.g. with 3-D depth grading.

The Venice multichannel video server now has a new multicamera view and channel grouping feature, enabling users to combine multiple video channels and even several Venice video servers to allow frame-accurate starting, playout and recording. All selected channels can be controlled with one click. Also, the ingest and playout operator is able to see all channels at a glance and control them individually without having to switch to other windows. In the area of storage, the DVS SpycerBox, with its new 2.5in SAS technology and 48 hard drives, offers users up to 28.8TB of capacity.

Introduced in April at the NAB show, the Atomix family of video boards for high-end film, HD post production and broadcast applications can be upgraded with new optional features. There’s new support for Apple's QuickTime SDK as well as direct integration into Final Cut Pro. The QuickTime SDK makes further programming and adaptation unnecessary and provides smooth workflows.