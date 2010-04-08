DVS Clipster now supports raw data formats

At NAB (booth SL3305), Digital Video Systems (DVS) will introduce a new version of its Clipster DI workstation, which now supports more than 100 graphic formats for project use.

Clipster handles DPX, Cineon, TGA, TIFF, JPEG2000, QuickTime, Windows Media, MXF, MPEG 1/2, Panasonic DVCPRO, AVC-Intra, Sony XDCAM and Avid DNxHD. The unit’s digital acquisition package eliminates the burden of working with multiple RAW data formats.

The workstation allows users to combine RAW data from RED, ARRI D-20 and D-21 and Phantom cameras on a single timeline. It decodes, demosaics and supports all formats in real time, and also supports material originating from Silicon Imaging’s SI-2K camera.

All of Clipster’s real-time effects can be used up to 4K, also for RAW deliverables. While generating digital deliverables in high speed, the DI workstation conforms RAW files, and provides sophisticated burn-in features and many deliverable formats.

Clipster supports mezzanine formats in JPEG2000 RGB 500Mb/s, such as IMF, when generating multimedia deliverables for devices like IPTV, DVD, Blu-ray, mobile phones, Web applications or game consoles. As a file-based library, the mezzanine format produces a digital master from which multiple output formats can be created. It then transcodes the required output version from the IMF.